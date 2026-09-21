GAC Cambodia KD Plant Starts Production, Setting a New Benchmark for Localized Manufacturing

KAMPONG CHHNANG, Cambodia, Sept. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, the inauguration ceremony of GAC Cambodia KD Plant was grandly held in Kampong Chhnang Province. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin attended the ceremony, while Jiang Xiuyun, Deputy General Manager of GAC Group, and Wang Shunsheng, Deputy General Manager of GAC International and President of the Southeast Asia Regional Center, together with the leadership of TH Group, GAC's strategic partner in Cambodia, witnessed the official launch of the THAM assembly plant for GAC vehicles. This marks a new stage in GAC's development in Cambodia, transitioning from complete vehicle exports to local manufacturing, and stands as yet another achievement of China-Cambodia economic and trade cooperation.

Prime Minister Hun Manet was present in person to witness this important moment. He noted that the official commencement of the GAC KD Plant is a significant achievement of the Royal Government of Cambodia's industrial transformation, helping Cambodia upgrade from labor-intensive industries to capital-, advanced-technology- and high-skill-driven sectors, spurring local industrial development, raising the added value of the national economy, and cultivating new sources of economic growth.

From complete vehicle imports to local assembly, GAC has steadily built its presence in Cambodia. The project was fully launched in 2024, and through close collaboration among all parties, the plant completed all preparatory and construction work and officially entered production. Under this local assembly project, TH Group is responsible for plant investment, construction and vehicle assembly, while GAC supplies complete knocked-down (CKD) kits, technical standards and full-chain technical support. With a designed annual capacity of around 10,000 units.

Strong market performance further validates the results of GAC's deep cultivation. TRUMPCHI has enjoyed explosive growth in Cambodia since 2024, with an average annual compound growth rate of over 300% over the past three years, and ranked first among Chinese automotive brands in Cambodia in 2025, with continuously expanding brand influence.

The production launch of GAC Cambodia KD Plant marks a brand-new starting point for GAC's deep cultivation in Cambodia. Over the past seven years, from channel development to product rollout, from brand establishment to manufacturing upgrading, GAC has been sharing development opportunities with the Cambodian people through tangible capacity, employment and technology.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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