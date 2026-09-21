

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI), announced on Monday that its subsidiary TCDC PowerCo has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Luminant ET Services, an affiliate of Vistra Corp. (VST), to supply a minimum of 200 MW and upto 207 MW for Phase 1 of its Texas Critical Data Center project.



Power will come from Vistra's 1,180 MW gas-fired plant in Odessa, adjacent to the site, with contracted supply expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. The deal includes automatic one-year renewals.



Alongside the PPA, New Era and Vistra signed a development framework agreement giving Vistra a 5% non-voting interest in the project portion it powers, plus rights of first refusal and first offer on future development opportunities.



New Era Energy shares rose 20.30 percent to $7.05 in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, after ending Friday's regular session 0.86 percent higher.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Vistra were up 1.42 percent, changing hands at $142.45, after closing Friday's regular session 2.01 percent lower.



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