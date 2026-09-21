Wesco International: Wesco 2030 Sustainability Goals and Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Originally published in Wesco's 2026 Sustainability Report

Sustainability at Wesco

Wesco provides responsible solutions that support our customers' growth and operational excellence. We do our part to protect the planet through our corporate sustainability initiatives and by delivering world-class sustainability solutions for our customers. We aim to minimize the environmental impacts of our own operations and assist our customers and suppliers with achieving their sustainability goals through the products and services we provide. As a premier distribution and supply chain services company, Wesco is committed to operating responsibly with our stakeholders and in the communities we serve.

Lean process management and continuous improvement are integral to Wesco's corporate values and reinforce our sustainability programs. From daily management in our warehouses to cross-functional kaizen events, these principles drive improvement across our facilities, enhance the sustainable products and services we offer customers and strengthen supplier relationships as we collectively address sustainability challenges and opportunities.

Since conducting our first Climate Risk Assessment in 2022, we have made this a biennial exercise to understand implications associated with potential climate shifts. We have aligned with the IFRS S2 climate-related disclosures, demonstrating our continued commitment to following recognized international standards that support the ISO certifications our organization maintains. Our IFRS S2 Report has been updated to reflect our 2025 progress and can be found in the Appendix section of this report.

We value inclusion and continuously evolve to address the needs and challenges of our many stakeholders, ensuring our actions deliver meaningful value for customers while advancing our sustainability commitments.

Our Focus Areas

Wesco is committed to enhancing the rigor and relevance of our sustainability disclosures. We are in the process of adopting a double-materiality approach to identify and prioritize our most significant sustainability topics. This approach considers two dimensions: impact materiality (the company's actual and potential positive and negative impacts on people, the environment and the economy) and financial materiality (sustainability matters that pose financial risks or opportunities to the company). This process involves engagement with key internal and external stakeholders - including employees, customers, suppliers, investors and communities - to provide a comprehensive and representative understanding of material topics. Our intention is to use the results to inform the strategy and scope of our ongoing reporting.

Today, sustainability is integrated throughout our operations and business model, and our strategy is two-fold: reducing the environmental impacts of our own operations while empowering customers and suppliers to achieve their sustainability goals through our products and services.

Our Areas of Focus Include:

Environmental Responsibility

Wesco provides responsible solutions that support our customers' growth and operational excellence. We do our part to protect the planet through our own corporate sustainability initiatives and by delivering world-class sustainability solutions for our customers.

Social Responsibility

Wesco creates a culture that starts with engagement. We value the unique contributions and experiences of our team members and that allows us to attract and retain world-class talent and expertise, driving more powerful solutions that improve our customers' business outcomes.

Corporate Governance

Wesco believes that building an ethical corporate governance structure is paramount to successful relationships with our customers and partners. We continue to enhance processes, controls and governance to drive excellence and consistency.

2030 Goals and Progress

Our 2030 goals guide our sustainability efforts and demonstrate our sustainable commitment to measurable progress. These goals focus on reducing our GHG emissions and landfill waste while advancing safety performance across our operations. We are continuously improving our data collection and aligning our efforts with the UN SDGs to help confirm our actions have a meaningful impact.

Goals 2025 Progress Updated: Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions globally by 30% from a 2023 baseline by 20301. 2023 Baseline: 103,801 MTCO, e In progress for 2030. In 2025, our Scope 1 and 2 emissions were 91,554 MTCO, e, representing a 12% reduction from our 2023 baseline, and a 3% reduction year over year. Reduce landfill waste intensity by 15% across our U.S. and Canadian locations from a 2020 baseline by 2030. 2020 Baseline: 0.64 In progress for 2030. In 2025, our U.S. and Canada operations generated 0.68 metric tons of landfill waste per 1,000 square feet of facility space, a 12% decrease from 2024. Achieve a 15% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) by 2030 from 2020 baseline. 2020 Baseline: 0.47 Met in 2022. In progress for 2030. Our 2025 TRIR was 0.71, a 15% decrease from 2024. NAICS code for 2024 shows the industry average for the applicable industry in which Wesco falls was a TRIR of 1.2, meaning that our 2025 TRIR of 0.71 is favorable to the latest data in our industry. (Source U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics) Provide 425,000 hours of safety training and development to our employees by 2030. Met in 2025, having completed 438,126 hours of safety training since 2021, or 103% of our goal. In 2025, 71,125 hours of safety training were delivered.

1In 2025, we updated our target to encompass global Scope 1 and 2 emissions with a 2023 baseline reflecting improved methodology and data accuracy. See Emissions and Energy section for details.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Wesco endorses the UN SDGs, which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. We have prioritized five of the SDGs and more information about our UN SDGs aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Read Wesco's full 2026 Sustainability Report here

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wesco-2030-sustainability-goals-and-progress-1224610