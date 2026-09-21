The Company will provide an update on the clinical translation of its biomarker platform and showcase industry collaborations supporting scalable, high-throughput mass spectrometry.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies focused on the early detection of lung cancer through metabolomics, is pleased to announce today its participation in two upcoming life sciences events in Quebec during the week of October 4, 2026.

The Company will participate in the 16th Annual Mass Spectrometry & Advances in the Clinical Lab (MSACL 2026) conference, held October 4 - 9, 2026, at the Bonaventure Hotel Conference Centre in Montreal. MSACL brings together international clinical mass spectrometry experts, laboratory directors, and clinical scientists. During the conference, BioMark will take part in industry workshops alongside technology partners Sciex and Phytronix Technologies focused on clinical mass spectrometry workflows and assay applications.

BioMark will also participate in the inaugural edition of BIOHorizon 2026, taking place October 7 - 8, 2026, at the Sheraton Laval. BIOHorizon serves as a gathering for decision-makers, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs across Quebec, Canada, and international markets. Dr. Jean-François Haince, Chief Scientific Officer and General Manager of BioMark, will join the panel discussion Diagnostics: From Biomarker to Bedside, addressing the clinical translation of biomarker discoveries into healthcare systems, on October 8, 2026.

This dual event presence aligns with ongoing operational progress at BioMark's medical laboratory in Quebec City. The facility continues to expand its analytical mass spectrometry capacity and validation protocols, advancing its portfolio of laboratory-developed tests toward certification and clinical deployment.

"Participating in these premier gatherings allows us to highlight the fundamental advantages of our metabolomics platform directly to the global clinical mass spectrometry community and healthcare system stakeholders," said Rashid Bux, President and CEO of BioMark. "Because metabolites reflect real-time cellular physiology, our biochemical approach offers unmatched sensitivity for early detection. Our objective is to translate this distinct platform advantage into expanded laboratory testing volume, institutional partnerships, and long-term commercial growth."

"Biomarkers do not create value at the discovery stage. They create value when a laboratory can run them reliably, a clinician can act on the result, and a health system can pay for it," said Dr. Jeff Haince, Chief Scientific Officer and General Manager. "That is the discussion I intend to bring to the BIOHorizon panel, and it is the same discussion we are having at MSACL with the people who run clinical laboratories every day. Quebec has assembled an unusually complete ecosystem for this work, and our laboratory is positioned inside it."

"Metabolomics provides a direct window into active biological processes, capturing phenotypic changes that genomic markers often miss," stated Dr. Jean-François Haince. "I look forward to discussing our translation strategy at BIOHorizon while engaging with mass spectrometry leaders at MSACL to demonstrate how our high-throughput liquid biopsy panels are engineered for seamless clinical laboratory adoption."

Investors, prospective partners, and clinical laboratory operators attending either event can request a meeting with BioMark leadership by contacting info@biomarkdiagnostics.com or through the dedicated B2B zone during the meetings.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a precision diagnostics company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through the analysis of metabolic biomarkers and machine learning algorithms. The Company's platform leverages proprietary metabolomic profiling technology to identify individuals with early-stage cancer through a simple, minimally invasive blood draw. BioMark is advancing its commercial screening panel for lung cancer toward market entry and regulatory approval, operating out of Canada with an expanding network of international clinical and research collaborations.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved of the content of this press release.

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