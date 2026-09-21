BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Acquires NetNow, Expanding Invoice-to-Cash with Intelligent Customer Onboarding and Credit Risk Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it has acquired NetNow, an AI-enabled B2B customer onboarding and credit risk management solution, expanding BlackLine's Invoice-to-Cash capabilities and advancing its vision for intelligent, trusted financial operations across the Office of the CFO.

NetNow enables organizations to digitize and automate critical processes that occur before trading commences and an invoice is created - from customer credit applications and trade references to risk assessment, fraud detection, and ongoing credit monitoring. Bringing these capabilities to BlackLine extends its Invoice-to-Cash solution further upstream in the customer financial lifecycle, connecting credit decisions more closely with downstream receivables processes and the financial outcomes they influence.

"Credit is one of the earliest and most consequential financial decisions a company makes in the customer relationship, yet the process remains remarkably manual for many organizations," said Andy Lilley, Managing Director, Invoice-to-Cash at BlackLine. "Bringing NetNow into BlackLine and integrating NetNow's capabilities into our Invoice-to-Cash portfolio gives us an opportunity to connect those decisions with the financial operations that follow, applying greater intelligence across the lifecycle while maintaining the trust, transparency, and control finance requires."

Modernizing Customer Onboarding and Credit Management

For many organizations, customer onboarding and credit management remain fragmented across paper forms, PDFs, emails, spreadsheets, external data sources, and manual reviews. NetNow brings these activities together through a digital credit management platform with capabilities including:

Digital customer onboarding and credit applications that replace manual, paper- and PDF-based processes and centralize customer information.

that replace manual, paper- and PDF-based processes and centralize customer information. Automated credit intelligence that brings together trade references, third-party credit information, banking data, and other relevant inputs to support credit decisions.

that brings together trade references, third-party credit information, banking data, and other relevant inputs to support credit decisions. AI-enabled risk and fraud detection designed to identify potential risks, support more informed credit decisions, and reduce exposure to potential losses.

designed to identify potential risks, support more informed credit decisions, and reduce exposure to potential losses. Ongoing portfolio monitoring that enables credit teams to identify changes in customer risk and respond as conditions evolve.





Together, these capabilities enable more informed and efficient credit decisions that can influence revenue, risk, working capital, and cash flow.

The acquisition also advances BlackLine's Agentic Financial Operations strategy by adding customer and credit risk intelligence to the financial processes that BlackLine can connect and orchestrate. As AI assumes a greater role across financial operations, BlackLine is focused on enabling intelligence finance can trust, with the transparency, human oversight, and auditability required for critical financial decisions.

"We share a belief that credit teams should have better information, smarter technology, and more efficient ways to manage customer risk", said Nauman Hafeez, NetNow CEO. "Together with BlackLine, we can connect that intelligence with a much broader financial operations platform and create even greater value for customers."

For more information about BlackLine and its Invoice-to-Cash solutions, visit BlackLine.com.

Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati and Blake, Cassels & Graydon served as legal advisors to BlackLine. Lightning Partners served as NetNow's exclusive financial advisors and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP served as NetNow's legal advisors in this transaction.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) provides the trust infrastructure where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO puts AI to work, governs it at every step, and guarantees its integrity.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit BlackLine.com.

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