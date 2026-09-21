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SL

WKN: A42ABM | ISIN: US86508F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.09.26 | 16:11
8,350 US-Dollar
-2,45 % -0,210
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUJA LIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUJA LIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Suja Life Appoints Michael Mougias as Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) ("Suja Life," "Suja" or the "Company"), a leading better-for-you beverage company and maker of Suja Organic, Vive Organic and Slice Soda, today announced the appointment of Michael Mougias as Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations, effective September 14, 2026.

Mougias will lead the Company's investor relations and public relations functions, with a focus on deepening engagement with the investment community, broadening awareness of Suja Life's strategy and strengthening the Company's corporate communications.

"Mike brings deep public company experience and a strong understanding of the capital markets at an important point in Suja Life's evolution," said Maria Stipp, Chief Executive Officer of Suja Life. "As we continue to establish Suja Life in the public markets, his experience will be valuable in deepening our engagement with shareholders, sharpening how we communicate our strategy and building greater awareness of Suja's long-term growth strategy."

Mougias brings over 15 years of capital markets and public company experience spanning investor relations, financial planning and analysis, corporate development and strategic communications. Over the course of his career, he has built and led investor relations programs for multiple newly listed companies.

Prior to joining Suja, Mougias served as Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A at BARK, Inc. He previously held senior investor relations and finance roles at tZERO, then a subsidiary of Overstock.com, and IMAX Corporation, where he also supported the initial public offering of IMAX China on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mougias holds a B.A. in Economics and Finance from Sacred Heart University.

About Suja Life
At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands - Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda - reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future performance or other events. For example, statements regarding Mr. Mougias' expected contributions to the Company. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including those disclosed under the "Risk Factors" section in our final prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b) on May 8, 2026.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor and Press Contact
Michael Mougias
Investors@Sujalife.com
Press@Sujalife.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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