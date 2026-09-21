Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has issued an order dated August 27, 2026 (the "Partial Revocation Order") partially revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order that they had previously issued against the Company on May 6, 2026 (the "FFCTO") to permit the Company to complete the non-brokered private placement described below. The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management and discussion analysis, and certification of annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis and certifications for the three months ended 31 March 2026 (the "Outstanding Filings").

Proposed financing

Pursuant to the Partial Revocation Order, the Company is proposing to issue 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures in principal amounts of C$1,000 each for base gross proceeds of up to C$500,000, (the "Financing"). The debentures will mature 12 months after issuance and will be convertible, only after the FFCTO has been fully revoked or a further partial revocation expressly permits conversion, into common shares at C$0.15 per share, subject to applicable laws and the prior acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Interest on the debentures will be paid in cash, and the debentures will be secured against the Company's present and after-acquired personal property and will rank behind the secured obligations owed to certain secured creditors, on the terms accepted by the TSXV and the applicable secured creditors.

Other than the Financing, the Partial Revocation Order does not permit any other security-based transactions while the FFCTO remains effective.

Use of proceeds

The Company intends to use the Financing to complete the Outstanding Filings and apply for a full revocation of the FFCTO. The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be allocated towards Audit, accounting, and bookkeeping, legal, regulatory, and filing fees, along with general working capital.

Closing is expected on or about September 22nd, 2026 and remains subject to TSXV acceptance, required creditor consents and intercreditor arrangements, receipt of investor documentation, satisfaction of the Partial Revocation Order and other customary conditions. The securities will be subject to applicable statutory and TSXV hold periods and the FFCTO.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the completion and size of the Financing, the proposed use of proceeds, the completion and timing of the Outstanding Filings, the Company's ability to obtain a full revocation of the FFCTO, the receipt of TSXV acceptance and other required approvals and consents, and the resumption of trading of the Company's securities. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. There can be no assurance that the Financing will be completed on the terms contemplated, or at all, that the proceeds of the Financing will be sufficient to complete the Outstanding Filings or obtain a full revocation of the FFCTO, or that any required regulatory, stock exchange, creditor or other approvals and consents will be obtained. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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