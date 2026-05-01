Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTC Pink: EGTYF) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), announces that it will not file its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings"), because the audited financial statements have not been completed. Accordingly, the Company expects that a cease trade order ("CTO") will be issued on or around Monday, May 4, 2026, whereupon the trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will be suspended and shareholders will be prohibited from trading in the Company's securities.

Under very tight liquidity conditions across the past number of quarters, the Company has remained targeted and focused on delivering products and services to its growing base of utility partners. Based on successful completion of the first phase product roll out in British Columbia, and extensive product and grid services testing with partners in California and Alberta, additional utility program roll outs are anticipated to begin within the next two quarters. As a result, the Company's ability to effect the audit remained constrained and it requires additional time to complete its year-end financial reporting and audit processes.

The Company is working diligently to undertake the audit of the annual financial statements and to file the Required Filings as soon as possible, so as to enable the CTO to be revoked and trading in the Company's common shares on the TSXV to resume. The Company expects to complete the Required Filings by the end of June 2026.

The Company will issue further updates by news release as appropriate and intends to file the outstanding documents promptly once they are available. The Company confirms that, other than the matters disclosed in this news release, there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company's obligation to disclose material changes continues even while the CTO is in effect, and the Company intends to comply with all applicable default reporting requirements under National Policy 12-203, including the issuance of default status reports if required, until the default has been remedied and any applicable CTO has been revoked.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana's vision is to build the grid of the future by delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Our technology provides value to all key stakeholders - from the consumer, to the electricity retailer, the distribution utility, and the system operator.

Eguana Technologies connects utilities with consumers, through its high-performance commercial and residential energy storage solutions. Eguana's vertically integrated product suite has been designed from the ground up, with both the end user and the utility in mind, to transition the power grid seamlessly.

Manufactured in local facilities in North America to ensure compliance and quality, Eguana's standardized platform allows the flexibility to ensure each product solution is optimized for use in major grid modernization markets.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and @EguanaTech on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation.

Certain information in this news release includes statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the timing of the CTO and the impact thereof; the timing for the completion of the Required Filings; timing concerning the Company's utility program roll outs; and the release of further updates concerning the CTO. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which may be found on its website or at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295557

Source: Eguana Technologies Inc.