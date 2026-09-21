rhode, the beauty brand founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber and part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), has announced that two community-favorite Peptide Lip Tints and a new Sephora-exclusive bag will launch at Sephora across Europe and the U.K. to celebrate the brand's launch into Sephora in Europe on September 30, 2026. These items will join the brand's assortment of high-performance skincare and hybrid makeup.

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rhode announces the return of limited edition favorites and new exclusives at Sephora across Europe and the U.K.

To mark the occasion with Sephora across Europe and the U.K., rhode is offering early access to purchase fan-favorite, previously limited edition Peptide Lip Tint in Pretzel at Sephora in Europe and the U.K. on the brand's launch date September 30, before the product joins rhode's permanent assortment globally on rhodeskin.com on October 1 and at all retailers on October 8, 2026. The launch also includes a new, limited edition Baby Bubble Bag in Pretzel, along with a limited return of the most-loved Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini, exclusive to Sephora in Europe and the U.K. All three will be available across Europe and the U.K. in select stores and online.

Alongside the Europe and U.K. exclusives, Sephora will carry rhode's core product assortment, including its skincare, Peptide Lip Tints, Pocket Blush, and the newest collections of Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk, created to give skin a radiant, sun-kissed warmth, lips a glossy finish, and an effortless glow all year long.

Peptide Lip Tint in Pretzel

Originally a limited edition shade for the Spring '26 collection, Peptide Lip Tint in Pretzel is a shimmery warm mauve with a caramel-glazed pretzel scent. Created with a nourishing formula with a hint of tint that hydrates and replenishes lips while leaving a glossy, high-shine finish.

Baby Bubble Bag in Pretzel

A new, limited-edition Sephora exclusive made just for this launch, is rhode's signature bubble bag in a baby size available in a selection of stores and online in Europe and the U.K. Perfect for throwing in your purse and taking on your travels, so your rhode favorites stay in reach.

Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini

First debuted as part of the brand's summer beach club collection last year, the limited edition Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini is a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a lemon drop martini. Created with a nourishing formula with a hint of tint that hydrates and replenishes lips while leaving a glossy, high-shine finish.

About rhode

rhode is a collection of curated skincare and hybrid makeup essentials with intentional, efficacious formulas. Founded by Hailey Rhode Bieber after years of working with leading makeup artists and skincare experts, rhode was born from a desire for a simplified daily routine of high-performance products. Developed with leading dermatologists and chemists for a variety of skin types, rhode's formulas feature purposeful ingredients at efficacious levels that nourish the skin barrier over time. The brand extends beyond its products to create a distinct world of rhode through high-impact campaigns, IRL activations, and community engagement. rhode is vegan, dermatologist-tested, and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. In 2025, rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) for $1 billion. For more information, visit www.rhodeskin.com.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55,000 passionate employees operating in 37 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since SEPHORA's inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, the brand has been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, they continue to break with convention to drive their mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty. For more information, visit www.sephora.com.

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Contacts:

MEDIA

European Media Contacts

rhode@dominiquetemple.com

mbouchut@sephora.fr

rhode

Lena Griffin

lgriffin@elfbeauty.com