

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Monday, CAE USA (CAE, CAE.TO), an aerospace company, announced that it has secured a $300 million competitive recompete contract from the United States Air Force to continue delivering mission-critical C-130H aircrew training services.



The award extends CAE's role as the main contractor for the U.S. Air Force's C-130H Aircrew Training System through December 2035, continuing its partnership with the USAF for nearly 20 years.



Under the contract, CAE will provide training and support services for the C-130H system, including program management, instruction, maintenance, logistics, cybersecurity, and system upgrades.



In pre-market hours on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.40 percent up at $23.90, after closing Friday's trading 2.72 percent down.



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