

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.1496 against the euro and a 5-day low of 0.8208 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.1471 and 0.8239, respectively.



Against the pound and the NZ dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3401 and 0.5739 from early highs of 1.3369 and 0.5714, respectively.



The greenback slipped to a 6-day low of 0.7141 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 0.7121.



Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 1.3998 from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.4203.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc, 1.35 against the pound, 0.59 against the kiwi, 0.72 against the aussie and 1.43 against the loonie.



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