

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to 180.81 against the euro, 210.77 against the pound, 157.37 against the U.S. dollar and 191.59 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 179.85, 209.69, 156.58 and 190.48, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 112.31, 90.23 and 112.43 from early highs of 111.56, 89.57 and 111.90, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 185.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the yen, 196.00 against the franc, 114.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



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