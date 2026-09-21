WeTouch Technology Inc. Provides Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance; Expects Revenue Growth of Approximately 40% and Net Income Growth of Approximately 60%

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global provider of touch display solutions, today issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on the Company's first-half 2026 results and management's current assessment of customer demand, anticipated order intake, production plans and expected delivery schedules, WeTouch expects full-year revenue and profitability for fiscal 2026 to improve further compared with fiscal 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Revenue: Expected to be approximately $65million, representing an increase of approximately 40% compared with fiscal 2025.

Net Income and Net Margin: Net income is expected to be approximately $11.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 60% compared with fiscal 2025; net margin is expected to be approximately 18%.

2026 Priorities: While continuing to drive growth in its existing businesses, the Company will prioritize enhancing long-term shareholder value and accelerating its expansion into robotics-related businesses.

All guidance metrics are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

First-Half 2026 Performance and Full-Year Outlook

For the first half of fiscal 2026, WeTouch reported revenue of $30.3 million, an increase of 9.4% year over year, and net income of $6.0 million, an increase of 25.5% year over year. The Company's first-half revenue and earnings growth provided a foundation for its full-year financial guidance.

The full-year guidance assumes a higher level of revenue in the second half of 2026 than in the first half, primarily based on anticipated customer orders and product delivery schedules, continued demand across the Company's core application markets, further expansion of domestic and overseas customers and sales channels, and the gradual development of robotics-related customers and application opportunities.

"The Company's first-half 2026 performance reflected steady demand across our core markets and meaningful growth in profitability," said Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc. "Based on our current assessment of customer demand and delivery schedules, we expect higher revenue and continued solid profitability in the second half, supporting an acceleration in our full-year growth rate.

"We will remain focused on executing customer programs, expanding new domestic and overseas business opportunities, optimizing our product mix and maintaining disciplined cost management, while developing new customer programs and product opportunities for robotics-related applications."

Mr. Lian continued, "In the next phase, WeTouch intends to accelerate its expansion into robotics-related businesses and opportunities across the robotics value chain. Leveraging our existing touch display technology, human-machine interface capabilities, integrated touch display modules, customized solutions and intelligent hardware manufacturing capabilities, we plan to pursue opportunities in display and interaction modules for robotics, intelligent control components and related complete-system solutions, while advancing customer collaboration, product development and appropriate strategic partnerships across the robotics value chain. We will advance these initiatives in line with actual orders, technical development progress and market demand, with the goal of cultivating new sources of growth while maintaining healthy profitability."

Shareholder Value and Strategic Capital Investment

Management believes the Company's current market valuation does not fully reflect its operating performance, balance sheet strength and long-term prospects. While the Company cannot control its market valuation, improving market recognition of the Company's value and enhancing long-term shareholder value will be key priorities for 2026. The Company plans to pursue these objectives by consistently executing its operating plan, improving the clarity and frequency of investor communications, allocating capital prudently, and continuing to evaluate appropriate shareholder return measures, subject to market conditions, applicable law and Board approval.

The Company has completed the required corporate approval and compliance procedures relating to the proposed issuance, including stockholder approval obtained at the Company's special meeting of stockholders on September 4, 2026. The proposed transaction contemplates the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 31,037,830 shares of common stock at $1.25 per share, representing anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $38.8 million. The issuance transaction has not yet closed. Upon closing, 11,153,472 shares are expected to be issued to Qixun Technology (Samoa) Limited and 19,884,358 shares are expected to be issued to Qihong Technology (Samoa) Limited. The shares to be issued will be subject to a one-year lock-up period. Qixun and Qihong are investment holding entities controlled by Guangde Cai, the Company's founder. Qixun is held by Chengdu Haobote Technology Co., Ltd., and Qihong is wholly owned by Sichuan Weiyida Trading Co., Ltd. According to the Company's proxy statement, Mr. Cai is the sole shareholder and sole director of each of the two intermediate holding companies. Upon closing, Mr. Cai may be deemed to beneficially own approximately 70.19% of the Company's outstanding common stock and, together with his affiliates, may exercise control over matters requiring stockholder approval. The Company intends to use the proceeds, if and when received, to develop complete touchscreen systems in-house or acquire such systems from established manufacturers.

Mr. Lian added, "We believe the public market does not currently fully recognize the Company's operating momentum, profitability and financial resources. Our focus is not on managing the stock price, but on creating sustainable shareholder value through operating execution, transparent communication and disciplined capital allocation. The proposed strategic investment by entities controlled by our founder reflects their long-term commitment to the Company and, upon closing, is expected to provide us with additional capital to advance our complete touchscreen systems strategy."

Key Assumptions Underlying the Financial Guidance

Demand remains stable across automotive, medical, industrial control, point-of-sale terminal, gaming equipment and other specialized touchscreen application markets;

Anticipated customer orders and product deliveries proceed according to expected schedules;

Continued expansion of overseas customers, regional sales channels and project-based cooperation;

Further expansion of higher-value touch display products, integrated touch display modules and customized solutions, together with the gradual development of robotics-related application opportunities; and

Continued cost discipline, improved production efficiency and strengthened operating expense management.

This guidance reflects management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from this guidance due to changes in customer demand, order timing, production and delivery schedules, product mix, foreign currency exchange rates, raw material and labor costs, competitive conditions, macroeconomic developments and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications. Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is committed to expanding its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to pursue robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://en.usa-wetouch.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's fiscal year 2026 financial guidance; expected revenue, net income and net margin; anticipated second-half performance; customer demand; anticipated orders, production and delivery schedules; product mix; overseas market and channel expansion; robotics-related businesses and opportunities across the robotics value chain; product and solution development; operating efficiency; cost management; initiatives intended to enhance shareholder value; investor communications; capital allocation; completion of the proposed share issuance transaction; anticipated transaction proceeds and their intended use; potential post-closing beneficial ownership and control; and future growth and operating plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include changes in customer demand; delays or cancellations of orders; production or delivery disruptions; supply chain constraints; fluctuations in raw material and labor costs; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition; economic and market conditions; the risk that the proposed issuance transaction may not close when expected or at all; uncertainties relating to the development and commercialization of robotics-related products; regulatory developments; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov. The financial guidance in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or financial guidance.

Investor and Media Contact

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn