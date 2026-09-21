

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY, NSANF, 7201.T) has fully unveiled the all-new 2027 Rogue Hybrid, extending its core U.S. nameplate with the company's proprietary e-POWER hybrid technology.



The Rogue Hybrid is intended to support Nissan's growth ambitions in the U.S. market over time. Rogue Hybrid will be assembled at Nissan Motor Kyushu in Japan.



The 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid SR AWD with SR Technology Package initially reaches dealerships in fall 2026. Rogue Hybrid SV, SR and Platinum grades go on sale in early 2027.



The introduction of the Rogue Hybrid reflects how Nissan's long-term vision plan is taking shape in practice, through a stronger portfolio, more focused market growth and enhanced competitiveness.



With nearly 4 million units sold across three generations, the Rogue has earned the trust of customers around the world. The all-new Rogue Hybrid builds on that legacy with advanced engineering, next-generation technology and a bold new design.



Nissan has deployed in the all-new Rogue, its proven and unique hybrid e-POWER system developed over three generations. With nearly 2 million e-POWER-equipped vehicles sold globally in 68 markets since 2016, its advanced e-POWER powertrain only uses electric motors to drive the wheels.



This makes Rogue Hybrid smoother, quicker and quieter than competing hybrid SUVs and it is the only hybrid in its class with a 100% electric drivetrain.



Rogue Hybrid comes with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. It is also available with a 14.3-inch screen featuring Google built-in, including Google Maps, the Play Store and Google Gemini.



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