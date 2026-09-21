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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 17:03
2,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,04017:30
Dow Jones News
21.09.2026 16:45 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
21-Sep-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    23,063 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 966,727 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     23,063 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name         Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       / amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name         Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                  Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
              ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the    2,773 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus 
                  Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 116,264 shares. 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     2,773 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 33,289 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the   Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction    the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 1,395,433 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and    GBP2.455     33,289 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    4,547 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                 Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 190,645 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     4,547 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    2,745 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                 Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 was 115,122 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     2,745 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 28,096 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the   Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total 
       transaction    shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 
               was 1,177,875 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and    GBP2.455     28,096

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Paul O'Hara 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    5,937 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 September 2026 was 248,902 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     5,937 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    1,378 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 57,796 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     1,378 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name          Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status    PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
c)      Initial notification / Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name          Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                   Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the      1,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The 
b)      transaction       resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 
                   50,982 shares. 
 
 
                   Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.455     1,193

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Chris McShane 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    5,908 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the 
                 Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 September 2026 was 247,728 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     5,908 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Adam Pay 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    3,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 September 2026 was 133,853 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP2.455     3,193 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-09-15

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Jessica Frame 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    4,044 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 September 2026 was 169,548 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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