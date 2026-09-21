Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "HAMRF" and that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HAMR".

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of Silver Hammer commented, "We are thrilled that U.S. investors can now trade Silver Hammer shares more easily. The uplisting to OTCQB and DTC eligibility are expected to reduce friction in trading and settlement, improve accessibility and increase our visibility in the U.S. capital markets. With our recently announced acquisitions, Silver Hammer is evolving into a diversified silver explorer and developer with projects in the United States, Mexico and Morocco, and these milestones further strengthen our platform for the Company's next phase of growth."

OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is a trading platform for emerging and development stage companies, providing U.S. investors with improved access to information and a transparent trading platform for companies committed to quality disclosure and ongoing financial standards. Companies traded on the OTCQB must meet minimum bid price requirements, remain current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About DTC Eligibility

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and is the largest securities depository in the world. DTC eligibility enables electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares through DTC's standard processes, which is expected to:

Facilitate the electronic trading of Silver Hammer shares by U.S. brokers and custodians

Streamline settlement for U.S. investors

Enhance overall liquidity and accessibility of the Company's common shares

Investor Relations Agreement

Silver Hammer also announces that it has entered into an investor engagement program with 121 Partners Limited ("121"), subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of the agreement, 121 has been engaged to provide investor relations and investor engagement services to the Company, including investor outreach, meetings and events, corporate communications support and related investor engagement activities. The agreement has a 12-month term commencing on September 1, 2026. The Company will pay 121 a fee of up to US$137,300.00 with no stock options or other securities being granted as compensation under the agreement.

121 Partners Limited (121mininginvestment.com) is located at 2 Kingdom Street, London, England W2 6JG, United Kingdom, and can be reached by telephone at +44 20 3545 9400 or by email at ieteam@weare121.com. To the knowledge of the Company, 121 and its principals are arm's length to Silver Hammer Mining Corp. and currently do not own any securities of the company, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such securities, except as may be acquired through normal market transactions.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metals projects in the United States. Silver Hammer holds a 100% interest in three exploration-stage silver properties: the Silver Strand Project, located in the Silver Valley Mining District of Kootenai County, Idaho; the Eliza Silver Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Silverton Silver Mine Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Silver Hammer also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fahey Group Property, comprising 18 unpatented lode mining claims in the Silver Belt portion of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Shoshone County, Idaho. The Company is led by a technical and management team with extensive global experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets and development of mining projects. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and advance silver projects near past-producing mines, with additional exposure to gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to exploration activities, plans, strategies, and other statements, which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

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