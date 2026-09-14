Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCID: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a Fall exploration program at the 100% controlled Silver Strand Project, which includes a surface drilling Plan of Operations permit to drill up to 2,438 metres (8,000 feet) in eight (8) holes. The Project is located in the Kootenai County, Idaho Silver District, approximately 39 kilometres (24 miles) east of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and is accessed by forest service roads.

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of Silver Hammer commented, "We are excited to be in a position to move toward drilling at Silver Strand. With our reclamation bond now submitted and our permitted access in place, we are discussing the project with several drill contractors with the goal of commencing our planned program in October 2026. The initial five-hole, 750-metre program, which may be increased, is designed to test the area down strike of the historical Silver Strand underground workings, while also targeting priority geophysical anomalies that have the potential to identify new zones of mineralization. Importantly, this drilling is anticipated to be complemented by re-surfacing an access road to the drilling area, detailed geological mapping, prospecting and sampling, allowing us to build a more comprehensive understanding of the property as we advance the project into 2027. Silver Strand is a past-producing high-grade silver mine in the historic Idaho Silver District, and we believe the combination of existing underground workings, known mineralization and interesting exploration targets provide an excellent foundation for renewed exploration."

In late August 2026, the Company submitted the Silver Strand reclamation bond in preparation of a potential surface drill program at the property this Fall. The program will include drilling down strike from the existing underground workings at the historical Strand Mine, along with four other exploration drillholes targeting previously identified geophysical anomalies. The total depth, in five drillholes, is planned to be 750 metres (2,460 feet) of drilling, but may be expanded to 8 holes and up to 2,438 metres (8,000 feet) if necessary. Silver Hammer is also planning a concurrent detailed geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling work program following up on interpreted ground and airborne geophysics work at Silver Strand (compiled in 2004 and 2022).

Additional technical information regarding Silver Strand can be accessed on the following link: News Release April 2023.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, an independent director of Silver Hammer Mining Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring and advancing precious metals projects in the United States. Silver Hammer holds a 100% interest in three exploration-stage silver properties: the Silver Strand Project, located in the Silver Valley Mining District of Kootenai County, Idaho; the Eliza Silver Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Silverton Silver Mine Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Silver Hammer also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fahey Group Property, comprising 18 unpatented lode mining claims in the Silver Belt portion of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Shoshone County, Idaho. The Company is led by a technical and management team with extensive global experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets and development of mining projects. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and advance silver projects near past-producing mines, with additional exposure to gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to exploration activities, plans, strategies, and other statements, which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

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