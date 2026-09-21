

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), Flybits and Rogers Bank, announced on Monday that they have successfully piloted Canada's first agentic commerce transaction, using Mastercard's Agent Pay framework to demonstrate consumer-controlled, AI-powered shopping.



The pilot involved a Flybits AI assistant acting on instructions from a Rogers Red credit card holder to identify a product within budget and complete the purchase via Mastercard's network. The companies said the transaction showed how AI agents can operate within validated consumer parameters while maintaining transparency and security.



Mastercard said the collaboration helps establish governance principles and industry standards for trusted adoption of agentic commerce.



Mastercard research shows 41% of Canadians are open to using AI assistants for online shopping, with more than half of those supportive of AI-assisted purchasing within preset preferences and budgets.



On the NYSE, shares of Mastercard are currently losing 0.08 percent, changing hands at $564.77.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News