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AU

WKN: A2LQ88 | ISIN: DE000A2LQ884 | Ticker-Symbol: AG1
Xetra
21.09.26 | 17:35
18,000 Euro
+1,08 % +0,200
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTO1 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTO1 GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,95018,08019:04
17,97018,06019:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTO1 GROUP
AUTO1 GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTO1 GROUP SE18,000+1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.