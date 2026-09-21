

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK, SHL.DE) and Novo, announced on Monday that they have agreed to work together to improve care for patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and its progressive form, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).



The companies said the partnership will focus on raising disease awareness, supporting earlier assessment and expanding access to non-invasive blood testing. MASLD affects nearly a quarter of U.S. adults and is closely linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



Siemens Healthineers noted its Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test is the first U.S.-authorized blood test to help clinicians assess risk of progression in patients with advanced fibrosis due to MASH. The test is available through national laboratories and covered by a CPT code.



The companies said the collaboration aims to reduce reliance on invasive procedures such as liver biopsy and create a more effective pathway for disease management across health systems.



On the XETRA, shares of Siemens Healthineers were gaining 0.61 percent, changing hands at 38.00 euros.



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