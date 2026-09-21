Transient.AI ("Transient"), the secure AI operating system for regulated markets, announced a strategic investment from Nasdaq Ventures, joining lead investor NEXT Investors in the company's Series A round. The investment advances Transient's mission to bring bank-grade, policy-driven AI governance to regulated financial institutions worldwide.

As financial leaders assess the security challenges of autonomous AI, enterprise deployment demands control, auditability, and strict policy enforcement. Transient provides a sandbox for governing how enterprise AI agents operate within financial markets, with security controls supporting safer workflow automation.

"Transient gives global markets a secure intelligence layer and controlled environment for deploying enterprise AI," said Sreej Menon, CEO of Transient. "Nasdaq's investment and adoption validate our commitment to safety, transparency, and strict operational boundaries."

Transient connects legacy infrastructure to governed AI systems through its Declarative Agentic Framework (DAF), which enforces deterministic safety guardrails, real-time oversight, zero external data retention, and strict sandboxing. These controls allow AI agents to operate only within an institution's secure perimeter and policies.

Within that framework, Caddie.AI, Transient's secured AI intelligence associate, supports every stage of the trading lifecycle, from sales and execution through trade management, operations, and back office. It is purpose-built for hedge funds, banks, asset managers, and fund managers.

"Transient stands out for its ability to embed governance controls and safety guardrails directly alongside AI deployment at scale," said Gary Offner, Senior Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Ventures. "That capability, combined with the team's deep expertise in regulated markets, is why we are investing in Transient's growth."

The capital will accelerate Transient's expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supporting enterprise growth and platform rollout in London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

About Transient

Transient is an AI-native operating system for capital markets, built for the compliance, security, and governance demand of institutional environments. The platform unifies fragmented legacy systems into single, fully audited intelligence layer, enabling safe front-to-back-office workflows for portfolio managers, traders, researchers, sales, and operations professionals. Transient is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://transient.ai/

About Nasdaq Ventures

Launched in 2017, Nasdaq Ventures is the global venture investing program of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ). It invests in companies driving innovation in market infrastructure, data, analytics and workflow technologies, anti-financial crime, digital assets, and emerging asset classes. To learn more, visit www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-ventures

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Drew M.

DrewM@Transient.AI