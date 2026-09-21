Terra Clean Energy Corp.: Terra Clean Energy Announces Full Allocation Of $2.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Led By Centurion One Capital

Vancouver B.C., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that the full amount of its previously announced brokered private placement has been fully allocated (see press release issued on September 8, 2026).

The offering is being conducted by Centurion One Capital Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner and is expected to close on or about October 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Under the offering, the Company expects to issue 14,285,714 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of three years following the closing date.

"We are very pleased with the strong support received for this financing and the full allocation of the offering," stated Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Clean Energy. "The proceeds will allow us to fund the previously announced work program at our Marysvale Uranium Mines Project in Utah. Field crews are scheduled to mobilize during the final week of September to begin construction of the drill pads and excavation of the permitted trenches, positioning the Company for its planned 10,000-foot core drilling program."

The net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to fund the Company's previously announced and permitted work program at the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, including the construction of five drill pads, excavation of seven exploration trenches and preparations for the planned 10,000-foot core drilling program. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued under the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

The offering remains subject to customary closing conditions and all necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the offering will close on the terms described herein or at all.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late-stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains.

For further information please visit Terra Clean Energy's website at www.tcec.energy

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL CORP.

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174

Terra Clean Energy Corp

1133 Melville Street, Suite 2700

Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5

www.tcec.energy

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning the anticipated closing and completion of the offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the intended use of proceeds, the mobilization of field crews and the timing and scope of the Company's planned exploration activities. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.