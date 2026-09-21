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RE

WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
21.09.26 | 17:35
41,960 Euro
+5,61 % +2,245
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,04542,13519:11
42,04542,13519:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2026 18:34 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21. Sep 2026 / 18:23 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG
Street address Gögginger Straße 73
Postal code 86159
City Augsburg
LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

NameLocationCountry
UBS Group AG Zurich CH

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

09/17/26

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New0.7% 4.16% 4.86% 100,000,000
Previous notification1.1% 3.98% 5.08% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000RENK730 0 704,176 0% 0.7%
Total704,176 0.7%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 934,075 0.93%
Right of Use over Shares At any time 2,752,531 2.75%
Long Call Options 18/06/2027 60,000 0.06%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total3,746,606 3.75%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options 18/12/2026 - 15/12/2028 Physical 245,000 0.25%
Right of Use over Reverse Convertible At any time Cash 33,927 0.03%
Swaps On Baskets 28/09/2027 Cash 133,284 0.13%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total412,211 0.41%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Asset Management AG
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Americas Holding LLC
UBS Americas Inc.
UBS Securities LLC
-
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
UBS Switzerland AG

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

09/21/26

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet https://www.renk.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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