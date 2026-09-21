SpeedyIndex Asks Customers Which SERP Data to Build as Google Custom Search API Nears Shutdown

The link indexing service has opened a one-minute customer survey on which Google SERP data products to launch next - from rank tracking and AI Overview citations to index-drop alerts - as the shutdown of Google's Custom Search JSON API on January 1, 2027 pushes teams to look for new data sources.

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / SpeedyIndex, a link indexing and index checking service for SEO teams and agencies, has launched a survey among its customers to decide which Google SERP data products the company builds next. The survey runs as a one-minute form with multiple answers allowed, alongside native polls in the service's Telegram channel and user chat. The context is set by Google's own calendar: the Custom Search JSON API - the only official self-serve way to pull Google search results as JSON - shuts down on January 1, 2027, per Google's developer documentation, and the replacements Google has described are site-restricted or aimed at enterprise partners.

Survey results will shape the company's SERP data roadmap; the first product chosen by customers is planned for development in the coming months.

Seven Data Products on the Ballot

The survey lists seven candidate products, and respondents can pick several:

Rank tracking - position monitoring for chosen keywords

- position monitoring for chosen keywords Full top-10 snapshots - complete first-page results as structured data, the classic SERP API use case

- complete first-page results as structured data, the classic SERP API use case AI Overview citations - which pages AI answers actually cite

- which pages AI answers actually cite Index-drop alerts - notification when a URL leaves the Google index

- notification when a URL leaves the Google index Bulk site: counts - indexed-page counts across many domains at once

- indexed-page counts across many domains at once Title and snippet checks - how pages actually render in the results

- how pages actually render in the results Domain indexation rate - share of a domain's pages in the index, for vetting link donors

Each option extends data the company already collects; none of them is promised to ship in a specific form - customer votes set the order. Read together, the ballot doubles as a map of what teams will expect from a Custom Search API replacement once the shutdown lands: some options mirror a classic SERP API, others cover data no Google product exposed even before the deprecation.

Built on Working Indexation Infrastructure

The survey is not a concept test. SpeedyIndex already queries Google at scale every day: its bulk index checker verifies whether URLs are present in the live index and returns titles of indexed pages, processing up to 100,000 URLs per task through the web dashboard, Telegram bot and REST API - without Google Search Console verification, for any public URLs. Exposing further SERP data extends this parsing infrastructure rather than building a new one.

"Teams that relied on the Custom Search API have a year to find where their SERP data will come from, and the options Google left are partner-gated or priced for enterprises. We already query Google at scale every day to verify index status and pull titles. The survey decides which data products we build on that infrastructure first - customers vote, the roadmap follows," said Linda Bjorkvin, Project Manager at SpeedyIndex.

A separate question in the survey speaks to a wider industry shift: with AI Overviews citing pages independently of classic positions, the company asks respondents whether rank tracking remains their core metric or AI visibility is now tracked on its own.

Survey participation implies no commitment on either side: the final scope, pricing and launch order of any SERP data product depend on demand and technical validation, and SpeedyIndex's existing guarantees stay unchanged - the service warrants the process of submission and verification, not decisions made by search engine algorithms.

Availability

The survey is open to all users at the form linked above; completing it takes about one minute, and multiple answers are allowed. Native polls with the same options run in the SpeedyIndex Telegram channel and the service's user chat. The indexing service, bulk index checkers for Google, Bing and Yandex, free diagnostic tools and the developer API remain available as usual.

Quick facts

What launched: a customer survey on which Google SERP data products SpeedyIndex builds next (September 2026).

a customer survey on which Google SERP data products SpeedyIndex builds next (September 2026). Why now: Google's Custom Search JSON API shuts down on January 1, 2027, per Google's developer documentation; its stated replacements are site-restricted or enterprise-oriented.

Google's Custom Search JSON API shuts down on January 1, 2027, per Google's developer documentation; its stated replacements are site-restricted or enterprise-oriented. On the ballot: seven products - rank tracking, top-10 snapshots, AI Overview citations, index-drop alerts, bulk site: counts, title and snippet checks, domain indexation rate.

seven products - rank tracking, top-10 snapshots, AI Overview citations, index-drop alerts, bulk site: counts, title and snippet checks, domain indexation rate. The base: existing infrastructure that verifies index status and pulls titles for up to 100,000 URLs per task.

existing infrastructure that verifies index status and pulls titles for up to 100,000 URLs per task. Format: a one-minute form with multiple answers plus Telegram polls.

a one-minute form with multiple answers plus Telegram polls. What is next: the roadmap follows the votes; development of the leading option is planned for the coming months.

FAQ

Why is Google shutting down the Custom Search JSON API? Google has deprecated the API and set its sunset for January 1, 2027, pointing developers to newer offerings; those are limited to searching specific sites or aimed at enterprise partners, which is what pushes independent teams to look for alternatives.

What replaces the Google Custom Search API after January 1, 2027? Per Google's documentation and industry reports, what remains is site-restricted search plus enterprise and partner-gated options - none of them the old self-serve model of pulling Google results as JSON. That gap is why teams are comparing third-party replacements now rather than after the deadline.

What is a Google Custom Search API alternative for SEO teams? It depends on the data needed: rank positions, full result snapshots, index status or citation data each have different sources. The SpeedyIndex survey exists to find out which of these its customers need first.

Does SpeedyIndex already provide SERP data? Yes, in one specific form: bulk verification of whether URLs are present in the Google, Bing and Yandex indexes, with titles of indexed pages returned in reports.

Will all seven products be built? No commitment is made for all seven. Customer votes set the order, and each product still passes technical and demand validation before launch.

Who can take the survey? Anyone using or evaluating the service; the form takes about a minute and allows several answers.

About SpeedyIndex

SpeedyIndex is a link indexing and index checking service for SEO specialists, agencies and website owners. The service submits links for indexing in Google and Yandex, reports results on day 7 (Google) and day 15 (Yandex) and offers a Pay-per-Result model with automatic token refunds for links not indexed by the check date. SpeedyIndex works with any public URLs without site verification and is available through the web dashboard, a Telegram bot, a Chrome extension and a REST API.

Media contact:

Linda Bjorkvin, Project Manager, SpeedyIndex

Email: support@speedyindex.com

Website: en.speedyindex.com

SOURCE: SpeedyIndex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/speedyindex-asks-customers-which-serp-data-to-build-as-google-cu-1224819