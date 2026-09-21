Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the Company has been awarded a $100,000 CAD exploration grant from the Government of Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources Mineral Resource Development Fund (MRDF) in support of the Company's current exploration activity at the West Gore Antimony-Gold Project (or the "Project"). The grant funding will fund a portion of the ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Project.

The ongoing West Gore Antimony-Gold Project drill program was announced in a Company news release dated July 7th 2026, and is planned to include:

Seven drillholes planned totaling 1750m

Holes to target the down plunge extension of the past producing deposit below historical mine workings

Holes to target the down plunge extension of the historically exploited Brook Vein occurrence and continuity of a significant historical intercept

Equity Compensation Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted additional Performance Share Units ("PSUs") of the Company to incentivize performance that aligns with current corporate needs. Specifically, the Company has granted 2,500,000 PSUs with 80% vesting upon corporate performance resulting in the successful reinstatement or renewal of the Trojárová Exploration Permit, and an additional 20% being granted in connection with corporate performance that enhances strategic operations related to Trojárová, measured by: (a) establishing four MOUs or similar letters of cooperation with Slovak ministries or agencies relevant to the Company's business and/or key European or international institutions; (b) Board approval of a written ESG strategy for Trojárová, including an outline of remediation and responsible development principles; and (c) Board approval and implementation of a stakeholder engagement strategy, including an action plan incorporating engagement with local communities in Slovakia (the "Vesting Conditions"). All PSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable securities laws.

The Vesting Conditions are intended to align the interests of directors and management with the interests of the Company and of shareholders. Of 3,050,000 PSUs that were outstanding prior to this grant of PSUs, 300,000 have been approved for cancellation, and the holders of the outstanding 2750,000 PSUs have agreed to update their entitlements to reflect the Vesting Conditions.

The Company has also completed the 30 day period required by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") since termination of the Company's options as previously disclosed, and has issued an aggregate of 6,470,000 options (the "Options") to the directors, officers, and consultants who had agreed to the option termination. Each of the newly issued Options are exercisable for common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165 for a period of five years. All Options and PSUs granted are subject to a CSE hold period of 4 months from the date of grant.

About The West Gore Project

West Gore was an important antimony producer during World War One, making significant contributions to the allied war Historical production from the West Gore district, which has been estimated at 7,761 t of Sb concentrate (46% Sb; Messervey, 1932) and 7,149 oz gold (Bates, 1987). The Project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of a past-producing underground mine, and an addition occurrence (The Brook Vein) historically exploited with a single stope. Mineralization occurs as stibnite, native antimony, aurostibnite, and antimony-gold alloys and oxides. Aside from minor exploration work in the 1960s, 1980s, and 2010s, the West Gore system remains significantly unexplored after World War One.

Widely accepted historical accounts detail that commercial mining at West Gore took place between 1883 and 1917 (Malcolm 1929). The Mining Association of Nova Scotia reports on its website https://notyourgrandfathersmining.ca/west-gore that production ceased during the First World War when a ship load of antimony concentrate enroute to Wales for processing was torpedoed and sunk. The loss of this revenue bankrupted the mining company and commercial operations were terminated.

Technical and Historical References

Albert, R; Morrissy, C Antimony, West Gore, Hants County, Nova Scotia. Report on Drilling and Drill Core Assays [West Gore Antimony Property License # 11158 Report on 1987 Diamond Drilling - Berggren South Zone, by; Durham Resources Incorporated, Assessment Report ME 1987-050, 1987 https://novascotia.ca/natr/meb/data/ar/1987/ar_me_1987-050.pdf.

Bates, J.L., 1987, Gold in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Department of Mines and Energy Information Series 13, 48 p.

Malcolm, W. (1929). Gold fields of Nova Scotia (Geological Survey Memoir 156). Department of Mines, Geological Survey of Canada.

Messervey, J.P., 1932, Antimony in Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia Department of Public Works and Mines Pamphlet 1, 23 p.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Murray personally compiled and verified historical drilling results, including historical drillhole 87-01, from original analytical certificates and drill logs included within the Durham Resources 1987 assessment report: ar_me_1987-050. Furthermore, Mr. Murray has independently and personally reviewed all technical and historical references cited herein.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the cancellation of 300,000 PSUs, the grant and future vesting of the PSUs, and the term of the Options. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315303