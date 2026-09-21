

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surpassed a $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time on Monday, as investors continued to bet on the chipmaker's growing role in artificial intelligence computing.



AMD shares rose 9.6 percent to $613.31, reaching a record high and making the company the fourth U.S. chipmaker to cross the $1 trillion valuation mark, after Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron.



The milestone follows a sharp rally in AMD shares, which have gained about 185 percent in 2026. The company has expanded beyond individual AI chips to offer complete computing systems combining processors, networking equipment and related hardware, increasing competition with Nvidia. Strong demand for server CPUs used alongside graphics processors has also helped AMD gain market share from Intel.



AMD reported second-quarter revenue of $11.54 billion, up 50 percent from a year earlier, while Data Center sales more than doubled to $6.7 billion.



CEO Lisa Su said the company expects to double data center sales in 2027. AMD shares were trading at about 41 times forward earnings, compared with Nvidia at 16.3 times.



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