Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Platauro Metals Corp. (TSXV: PURO) (OTCQB: MEXGF) ("Platauro" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of September 2, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance of the amendment to the option agreement between the Company's wholly-owned s subsidiary, Alcon Silver Corp. ("Alcon"), and Western Property Holdings, LLC (the "Optionor"), relating to Alcon's sole and exclusive right and option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to certain unpatented lode mining claims situated in Beaver County, Utah, known as the Star property (the "Property"). Under the amended option agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement"), the Company, Alcon, and the Optionor have agreed to amend the balance of the cash payments, share issuances, and expenditure commitments remaining to be satisfied thereunder by Alcon, and provide that the common shares remaining issuable to the Optionor be issued by the Company.

The Company has issued 500,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share to the Optionor, as required under the Second Amending Agreement. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period which expires January 19, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each subsequent tranche of Shares to be issued under the Second Amending Agreement shall be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Platauro Metals Corp.

Platauro Metals Corp. is a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold and silver projects with significant resource growth potential across the Americas. The Company's portfolio includes the Princesa silver project, the Las Minas gold-copper project, and the district-scale Star Project, providing exposure to both resource expansion and new discovery opportunities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to the Amending Agreement, the election of Alcon to choose to satisfy its option to make the balance of payments of shares, cash and exploration expenditures payable under the Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Property and the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's strategic plans, and future operational and financial performance. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to changes in management, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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