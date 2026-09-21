

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Federal Aviation Administration equipment outage caused significant flight delays at five major Northeast airports after construction contractors accidentally cut a Verizon fiber cable in New Jersey.



The affected airports are Newark Liberty International, Teterboro, Philadelphia International, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International.



Verizon said the damaged cable runs alongside an Amtrak rail line and that contractors working in the area were responsible for cutting it. The company said it was working with partners to repair the cable and restore connectivity. The FAA issued ground stops and delays because of problems at Philadelphia TRACON, which handles radar approach and air traffic control operations.



Arrivals at Philadelphia International Airport resumed on a limited basis, while flights at LaGuardia were also beginning to resume. The FAA did not provide a timeline for a full return to normal operations.



The disruption comes as world leaders and diplomats gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the incident highlighted the need for additional investment to modernize aging infrastructure.



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