

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Gates Foundation is bringing together Anthropic, Google, OpenAI Foundation and dozens of other organisations to expand artificial intelligence access for people who speak underrepresented languages.



The coalition includes 60 AI companies, corporations, philanthropies and other organisations, with a goal of reaching more than 3 billion people over the next five years.



The initiative aims to coordinate efforts to build better language datasets and improve AI tools for communities that have historically had limited access to the technology. Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said the work should continue alongside efforts to address AI-related risks, including cybersecurity and the impact on children.



The foundation recently committed $1 billion to AI initiatives focused on healthcare, education and agriculture. Google is supporting Project Vaani, which is collecting more than 150,000 hours of speech across India's districts.



Anthropic also acknowledged that its AI products currently lag in many African languages. The coalition's governance structure is still being developed, with a secretariat expected to track members' commitments.



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