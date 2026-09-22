Akkodis and Hamburg Public Transport Association Showcase hvv mia at InnoTrans 2026, Demonstrating the Future of AI-Powered Mobility

Built on Akkodis' Synergeticon AI Conversational Service Hub, hvv mia demonstrates how conversational and agentic AI can connect information, services and transactions to deliver more seamless, accessible and connected mobility experiences

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, will showcase how artificial intelligence is helping transform passenger mobility at InnoTrans 2026, the world's leading international trade fair for transport technology. Headlining Akkodis' presence is hvv mia, one of Akkodis' Synergeticon solutions, developed in collaboration with Hamburg Public Transport Association (hvv) to create more seamless, accessible and connected passenger experiences. Together, Akkodis and hvv will demonstrate how AI can help transportation operators better serve passengers while advancing the digital transformation of rail and other transportation networks.

Built on Akkodis' Synergeticon AI Conversational Service Hub, hvv mia is a real-world example of how conversational and agentic AI can connect information, services and transactions across transportation systems through a single natural-language interface. Developed with hvv, with user experience design support from Luxoom, the solution enables passengers to access real-time journey information, route planning, ticket guidance and mobility services through intuitive, multilingual interactions. Rather than navigating multiple apps, websites or service channels, travelers can simply describe where they want to go or what they need, while hvv mia brings together the relevant information, ticket guidance and journey support through a single conversational experience. By unifying multiple data sources in one place, hvv mia helps simplify travel and create a more accessible, connected and user-friendly mobility experience.

"The future of mobility depends on our ability to combine AI, engineering and human-centered design to create better transportation experiences," said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. "Through Akkodis Intelligence, we bring together advanced AI and deep engineering expertise to help customers solve complex real-world challenges. hvv mia demonstrates how this approach can create more intuitive, connected and accessible mobility experiences today while helping shape the intelligent and sustainable mobility systems of tomorrow."

More than a passenger information solution, hvv mia demonstrates the broader potential of Akkodis' Synergeticon AI Conversational Service Hub. By bringing together transportation data, information and transactions within a unified conversational experience, the platform illustrates how agentic AI, intelligent service orchestration and human-centered design can help reduce friction across the passenger journey. Together, these capabilities provide a scalable foundation for more connected and responsive transportation experiences, supporting the digital transformation of rail and other transportation environments.

"Passengers increasingly expect transportation services to be as intuitive and connected as the digital experiences they use every day," said Anna-Theresa Korbutt, Managing Director of hvv. "With hvv mia, we are demonstrating how AI can simplify the mobility journey by bringing together information, guidance and services through a single conversational interface. Our collaboration with Akkodis reflects a shared commitment to using innovation to make transportation more accessible, responsive and customer centric."

At InnoTrans 2026, visitors to the Akkodis booth will experience how Akkodis Intelligence brings together human ingenuity, AI, digital engineering and transportation expertise to help create more intelligent, sustainable and efficient rail and mobility networks. Alongside hvv mia and the AI Conversational Service Hub, Akkodis will showcase capabilities spanning rail simulation, transportation systems engineering and digital transformation, highlighting how the company is helping customers reshape rail at the speed of AI while advancing the future of intelligent mobility.

Advancing the industry conversation

As part of InnoTrans 2026, Akkodis will host a panel discussion, How AI is Redrawing the Rail Supply Chain Landscape, bringing together senior leaders from Deutsche Bahn, Hitachi Rail, Alstom and Akkodis. The session will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming rail operations, data ownership, ecosystem partnerships and value creation across the transportation sector, and what organizations must do to translate AI innovation into sustainable business impact.

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-and-hamburg-public-transport-association-showcase-hvv-mia-at-i-1224619