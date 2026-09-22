Das Instrument T4Y AU000000TMX0 TERRAIN MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2026

The instrument T4Y AU000000TMX0 TERRAIN MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2026



Das Instrument 8EZ1 CA08986A1084 BIGHORN METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2026

The instrument 8EZ1 CA08986A1084 BIGHORN METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2026



Das Instrument 2L9 US9279501053 VISIONWAVE HLDGS O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2026

The instrument 2L9 US9279501053 VISIONWAVE HLDGS O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2026



Das Instrument R1EA AU0000196206 EV RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2026

The instrument R1EA AU0000196206 EV RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2026





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