Higher yields, healthier farms: a new class of biologicals arrives. Syngenta's EXORT technology opens a new frontier in agriculture, helping farmers grow more while protecting the environment

Farmers are under growing pressure to produce more food from the same land, while using resources more efficiently and reducing agriculture's environmental footprint. Syngenta today announces EXORT technology, a major scientific breakthrough that helps plants make better use of their own biology.

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In one of the largest biological field programs of its kind, EXORT technology has delivered consistent yield gains across major crops rice, soybean, corn, cotton, vegetable and fruits over multiple years and geographies.

This new technology opens the door to a new generation of biological solutions that can help farmers grow bigger grains and more desirable vegetables and fruits, without changing their normal field routine. Applied at very small doses to the leaf, products with EXORT technology work with natural signals that plants already use to regulate biological processes, development, and response to changing conditions.

For farmers, the potential is significant: more productive crops, better quality, and a practical way to support higher yields with lower impact. In one of the largest biological field programs of its kind, EXORT technology has delivered consistent yield gains across major crops rice, soybean, corn, cotton, vegetable and fruits over multiple years and geographies.

The science behind EXORT technology is based on natural microRNAs tiny molecules found in plants that help regulate how biological instructions are used. Natural microRNAs act like signals that help orchestrate biological processes; EXORT technology is designed to apply precisely selected naturally occurring microRNAs at field scale, helping crops optimize how they use their own resources.

Camilla Corsi, Syngenta's Head of Crop Protection Research Development, said: "What makes EXORT technology so exciting is that it translates a fundamental biological mechanism into a practical agricultural solution. Advances in genomics, bioinformatics and plant science now allow us to identify and apply beneficial natural microRNAs with unprecedented precision. This is a remarkable example of how breakthrough science can be harnessed to help crops perform at their best, while supporting more sustainable agriculture."

Built on years of in-house research in the fast-growing scientific field of microRNAs whose discovery transformed the field of biology and was recognized by the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine the first products based on EXORT technology are planned for launch from 2027. This will be followed by a phased introduction across approximately 20 countries and multiple crops over the next years. Syngenta believes EXORT technology has the potential to become a foundational platform for the next generation of biological solutions.

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About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading science-based agricultural technology (AgTech) company, creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field to help meet the demands of modern agriculture. Using cutting-edge innovation and guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta helps farmers to grow resilient, healthy crops that can feed a growing global population, while protecting and enhancing the planet. Syngenta employs more than 30,000 employees in over 90 countries and is part of Syngenta Group. It consists of two business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland, and Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States.

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