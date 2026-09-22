Adobe and Jet2 Partner to Deliver Agentic AI-Powered Personalised Experiences to Millions of Jet2 Holidaymakers

Jet2 will use Adobe CX Enterprise with agentic AI technology to give millions of customers more personalised holiday inspiration, offers and support

Adobe tools will help Jet2 teams deliver more personalisation and consistent, relevant holiday content at speed, supporting Jet2's award-winning customer service

The new Jet2 x Adobe Customer Experience Lab will bring Adobe Forward Deployed Engineers and Jet2 teams together to rapidly develop and build new AI-powered services, giving customers new ways to plan, book and enjoy their holidays

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe - the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms - and Jet2, the UK's largest tour operator and third largest airline, have today announced a multi-year strategic partnership set to redefine the holiday experience for millions of customers. The partnership brings together Jet2's award-winning VIP customer experience and its 10 million myJet2 customers, with Adobe's industry-leading Customer Experience Orchestration technology, to help deliver more personalised, conversational experiences as a major part of the Jet2 experience.

At the heart of the partnership is Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, which uses agentic AI to help Jet2 colleagues rapidly deliver on-brand personalised experiences to customers at scale across applications. Adobe technology will enable Jet2 to make offers and recommendations relevant to each holidaymaker based on their travel preferences and booking habits.

Jet2 customers will benefit from more relevant destination ideas, whether it is family-friendly resort recommendations or city break ideas for those wanting to explore, as well as personally curated daily itinerary suggestions for customers when they are on their well-deserved holidays.

Building on Jet2's award-winning customer-first approach, which has seen the company repeatedly recognised for delivering industry-leading customer service and experience, Adobe will give Jet2 a unified view of each myJet2 customer and help deliver intelligent, personalised offers and messages across supported channels, at the right moment during each customer's holiday journey.

Jet2 will be able to create on-brand holiday content faster and more consistently using Adobe's content supply chain tools. With Adobe Firefly Foundry, which enables custom AI models informed by Jet2's brand assets and approved content, and Adobe Brand Intelligence, which maintains and validates brand standards across workflows, Jet2 will be even better positioned to respond quickly to customer demand, travel trends and changing preferences. Adobe will also help Jet2 optimise its content for large language models, as holidaymakers increasingly go to AI-search to research their trips.

The Jet2 x Adobe Customer Experience Lab:

A pioneering new Jet2 x Adobe Customer Experience Lab will also bring Adobe Forward Deployed Engineers together with Jet2's digital, customer and technology teams. Working side by side, combining Jet2's deep understanding of its customers and their holidays with Adobe CX Enterprise and agentic technology, the teams will be able to rapidly test, build and scale new AI-powered services, such as smarter ways to match customers with holidays that best suit their preferences and travel history.

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Jet2 said: "At Jet2, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Customers know they will always receive a VIP experience when they holiday with us, reflected in our industry-leading customer satisfaction scores, which are significantly ahead of the market. Working with Adobe will enable us to serve our customers even better, using the power of AI to make every interaction more personal, more relevant, more timely and always helpful - strengthening what makes Jet2 different and bringing us even closer to customers."

Nathan Hancock, Vice President and Managing Director, UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at Adobe, said: "Jet2 has built one of the most trusted customer communities in UK travel and our partnership is about building on that foundation. Every day, customers expect more relevance and faster responses, whether that's a recommendation, a personal offer, or a change to their plans. Together, Adobe and Jet2 are creating something that will transform travel experiences."

About Adobe

Adobe's mission is to empower everyone to create by building innovative platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more visit www.adobe.com.

About Jet2

Jet2 is a leading leisure travel business comprising Jet2holidays, the UK's leading provider of ATOL-protected package holidays to destinations across the Mediterranean, North Africa, Canary Islands and European leisure cities, and Jet2.com, the UK's third largest airline by number of passengers flown, which specialises in scheduled holiday flights.

Jet2 operates from 14 UK airport bases at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

For more information visit www.jet2.com and www.jet2holidays.com

© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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