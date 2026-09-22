Sampo plc: Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc, press release, 22 September 2026 at 9:20 am EEST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Sampo has reduced its ownership in NOBA

Sampo plc ("Sampo") has sold approximately 14.7 million shares in NOBA Bank Group AB (publ), ("NOBA" or the "Company") to institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process ("Share Sale").

The Share Sale generated approximately EUR 111 million in gross proceeds for Sampo. After the Share Sale, Sampo holds around 50.1 million NOBA shares, corresponding to an ownership of 10.01 per cent of the Company.

DNB Carnegie, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE acted as Managers on the accelerated bookbuilding process.

Nordic Capital coordinated with Sampo in the process but decided not to sell any shares at this point in time. Sampo and Nordic Capital have undertaken to the Managers not to transfer or dispose of any of its remaining holding of shares in NOBA for 45 days after the settlement of the Share Sale, subject to certain customary exceptions and waiver by the Managers.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com



