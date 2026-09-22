

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Sampo Oyj (SAMPO.HE), a property and casualty insurance group, said Tuesday it has sold approximately 14.7 million shares in NOBA Bank Group AB to institutional investors for about €111 million.



After the sale, Sampo holds around 50.1 million NOBA shares, representing a 10.01% stake in the company.



DNB Carnegie, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan SE acted as managers in the transaction.



Nordic Capital coordinated with Sampo in the process but did not sell any shares. Sampo and Nordic Capital have agreed not to transfer or dispose of their remaining NOBA holdings for 45 days following settlement of the share sale.



In Helsinki, Sampo shares were down about 1% at €9.27.



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