

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group (SMIN.L) reported that its fiscal 2026 profit before tax from continuing operations decreased to 245 million pounds from 317 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to 49.3 pence from 74.1 pence. Profit attributable to shareholders totaled 1.97 billion pounds compared with 290 million pounds, a year ago. Earnings per share reached 626.2 pence compared with 85.3 pence, last year.



Smiths headline operating profit was 399 million pounds; up 1.9% on an organic basis, and an increase of 2.7% on a reported basis. Smiths continuing operations headline EPS for the year was 86.8 pence compared to 81.9 pence. Total Group headline EPS grew to 135.7 pence from 121.2 pence. Smiths fiscal year revenue from continuing operations increased to 1.94 billion pounds from 1.90 billion pounds, prior year. Organic revenue growth was 1.2%, for the period.



For fiscal 2027, the Group expects organic revenue growth of around 4%. Headline operating margin is expected to be around 21%.



At last close on LSE, Smiths shares were trading at 2,565.00 pence.



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