

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas (BVI.PA, BVRDF), a French specialist in testing, inspection, and certification, on Tuesday revised up its revenue growth outlook. In addition, the company noted that it anticipates EUR 1 billion revenue from AI-driven markets and services by 2030.



For 2027 and 2028, the company now expects double-digit total revenue growth, compared with the earlier expectation of high-single-digit total revenue growth.



Hinda Gharbi, CEO of Bureau Veritas, said: 'In 2027 and 2028, we will accelerate acquisitions, and we will complete the full rollout of the performance and people programs and amplify their impact. AI is a transformative technology that creates multiple opportunities for Bureau Veritas. We will continue to integrate it broadly into our strategic programs. Our ambition is to generate EUR 1 billion in revenue from AI-driven markets and services by 2030.'



For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded revenue of EUR 6.466 billion.



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