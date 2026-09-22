Nedap Security Management: Nedap launches Nedap Way: secure building access with its next-generation reader line

Groenlo, the Netherlands, 22 September, 2026, 09:30 CEST.

Nedap launches Nedap Way: secure building access with its next-generation reader line

A better way to access, designed around the people who use, install, and manage access systems every day

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in Digital Twin Technology and access management solutions, announces the launch of Nedap Way, its new reader line for secure building access. The portfolio brings a clear, intuitive user experience, while giving organizations and their partners the flexibility to evolve their access systems over time.

Access control is increasingly software-driven, but the reader at the door remains the point where technology meets people. It is the point where a person presents a credential, receives feedback, and either moves on or needs to try again. That moment should feel simple and certain, even when the underlying access environment is complex.

Nedap Way was designed with this experience in mind. The reader line combines secure access, flexible credential support, and smooth integration with new and existing systems. It enables organizations to create an access experience that fits their environment today, while providing a future-ready foundation for tomorrow.

"When we started developing Nedap Way, we looked first at the people around the reader," says Edwin Grobbink, Head of Devices for Security at Nedap. "Our aim was to create readers that are easy to install, configure, and manage, while making the interaction clear and intuitive for every user. Access should feel straightforward: people should know where to present their credential and understand the feedback they receive."

The Nedap Way portfolio consists of Way Base, Way Keypad, and Way QR. The three readers share a consistent design language and user experience, supporting everyday building access, visitor access, and high-security applications.

For installation and business partners who design access solutions, Way makes it easier to meet each customer's needs. It supports a wide range of credentials, works alongside existing infrastructure and third-party solutions, and provides a consistent approach across the portfolio. Whether a customer is modernizing step by step or planning a new environment, Way gives them the freedom to move forward at their own pace.

Nedap Way extends Nedap's access offering from the perimeter to the building, while integrating smoothly with a wide range of access control systems.

Access, the Nedap Way.

For more information, please visit [the Nedap in Security website].

About Nedap in Security

Nedap has more than 45 years of experience in access management, supporting organizations in securing people, assets, and environments. Today, organizations across critical infrastructure and enterprise environments rely on Nedap's platform to manage identities, access rights, and security processes across complex environments. Built on open standards and supported by a strong partner network, Nedap's solutions integrate seamlessly with third-party systems and are designed to support secure, reliable operations over the long term.







About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.







Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands. For more information,

please contact:

Lisan Westerik

Marketing

+31 642 090 528

lisan.westerik@nedap.com

nedap.com

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