

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-week high of 90.54 against the yen, from an early low of 89.64.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 0.5746 and a 1-week high of 1.9952 from an early 2-1/2-month low of 0.5694 and nearly a 3-month low of 2.0138, respectively.



The kiwi advanced to a 4-week high of 1.2392 against the Australian dollar, from an early 13-year low of 1.2491.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 93.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.98 against the euro and 1.21 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News