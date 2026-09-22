Ugreen Limited: UGREEN Named Official Charging Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026

LONDON, 22 September 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading global tech brand, has become the Official Charging Partner of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON 2026, taking place on 27 September. Throughout the event, UGREEN will provide free charging services to runners, supporters and spectators at the MARATHON EXPO by BRITA at Tempelhof Airport and in the Finish-Line Village near the Brandenburg Gate.

Power For Every Step

A marathon weekend runs on more than legs. Runners track their pace, supporters follow runners across the city, and families stay connected between the start line and the Brandenburg Gate. Much of it depends on devices staying powered, from the first kilometre to the finish and throughout the long hours before and after the race.

Power For Every Step is how UGREEN describes that role. The brand's products already travel with people from the daily commute to journeys further afield. The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON extends that role into sport, where reliable power matters at the moments people need it most.

MagFlow: charging built for the way people move

At the centre of UGREEN's presence is the MagFlow series, the magnetic charging line the brand introduced at IFA 2026 and now brings to Berlin.

Moving from 15W to Qi2 25W raises charging power by nearly 70%, and with it, thermal demands. Heat buildup can trigger throttling, slow charging and affect battery health. The MagFlow lineup addresses this directly: the MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W is the world's first Qi2 25W magnetic power bank with active micro-pump liquid cooling, pairing UGREEN's CryoPulse system with VC copper heat-spreading foil and ThermalGuard automatic power regulation. A transparent window shows the coolant circulating.

For a weekend spent moving between the expo, hotel, and course, MagFlow attaches securely, charges without cables, and keeps charging even during demanding phone use such as navigation, filming, and activity tracking.

Selected UGREEN products and technologies will be on display at the booth, where visitors can try them directly.

At the EXPO: recharge, play, and leave your mark

A full day at the MARATHON EXPO by BRITA can quickly drain a phone battery. At the UGREEN Charging Station, visitors can recharge their devices free of charge, discover selected UGREEN products, and purchase them on site.

Visitors can also take part in two interactive activities. At the UGREEN Magnetic Toss Game, they can test their aim for a chance to win a UGREEN prize. At the UGREEN UGC Wall, runners and supporters can leave a race wish, motivational message, or marathon memory, then take a photo and share it with the running community.

On race day: the moment, and the recovery

UGREEN will also be on site on Sunday. After crossing the finish line, runners can capture their finish line moment and visit the Stretching & Charging Station to recover while their devices recharge too.

Find UGREEN during race weekend

MARATHON EXPO by BRITA

Tempelhof Airport, Platz der Luftbrücke 5, 12101 Berlin

UGREEN Booth 7.01.03

Thursday, 24 September: 15:00-20:00

Friday, 25 September: 10:00-20:00

Saturday, 26 September: 09:00-19:00

Race day

Finish-Line Village, Straße des 17. Juni, near the Brandenburg Gate

Sunday, 27 September

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global tech brand creating innovative products that make everyday life smarter, easier, and more connected. From smart charging and productivity to smart storage and AIoT, UGREEN designs technology around the needs of modern life.

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