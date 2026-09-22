ProCredit group selects Kondor Up by Teciem to strengthen treasury capabilities across its international banking network

Kondor Up marks the next evolution of the trusted Kondor platform, combining proven treasury capabilities with a cloud-native operating model designed for scalability, automation and continuous innovation

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCredit group has selected Kondor Up by Teciem as part of its ongoing investment in modern, scalable infrastructure, elevating its treasury capabilities to support the next phase of growth across its international banking network. The agreement represents a significant milestone for Teciem and reflects growing demand among financial institutions for scalable, cloud-first treasury technology.

Building on the proven Kondor platform, which delivers comprehensive treasury and risk management capabilities across funding, liquidity management, and trading, Kondor Up by Teciem combines trusted functionality with a cloud-native operating model. The result is faster implementation, improved operational efficiency, and continuous access to innovation.

With responsibility for capital adequacy, reporting and risk management across a network of ten development-oriented commercial banks in South-Eastern and Eastern Europe, ProCredit group was seeking a comprehensive treasury platform capable of supporting its strategic goals through a modern, scalable infrastructure. The solution combines the flexibility of cloud deployment group-wide, with the ability to address country-specific requirements and local regulatory needs across all entities.

Commenting on the decision to partner with Teciem and deploy Kondor Up, Christian Dagrosa, Management Board Member and Chief Financial Officer, ProCredit Holding AG said: "Teciem demonstrated a deep understanding of our strategic objectives and showed clearly how Kondor Up could meet our precise requirements. The platform's front-to-back treasury capabilities will help us drive greater automation across our operations while providing flexibility to support new products, broaden our offering and underpin our future growth ambitions."

Wissam Khoury, CEO of Teciem, said: "ProCredit group's decision to deploy Kondor Up, the next evolution of our market-leading treasury platform, is an important milestone for Teciem. Combining decades of trusted functionality with a modern, cloud-native operating model, Kondor Up enables teams to simplify operations, accelerate transformation and focus on strategic priorities while benefiting from continuous innovation and AI-readiness. We are proud that ProCredit group is among the first organizations to embrace this new generation of treasury infrastructure and look forward to a long-term partnership that delivers lasting value - supporting its evolving business needs and growth ambitions."

As a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation - the global steward of cloud native standards - Teciem is committed to delivering a secure, single-tenant platform aligned with Kubernetes best practices, supporting data segregation, resilience and scalability.

Reinforcing the importance of the approach taken by Teciem, Anish Shah, Research Director, Chartis Research said: "Cloud-native architecture is redefining modern treasury; delivering the scalability and agility institutions need, while providing real-time access to continuous innovation across analytics, automation and AI."

About ProCredit group

The ProCredit group consists of development-oriented commercial banks serving micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and private individuals, with operations focused on South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. For additional information: https://www.procredit-holding.com/

About Teciem

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes.

We deliver award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, our solutions - Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Sophis Invest and Arc - are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks. For more information: www.teciem.com

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