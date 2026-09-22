Atos International: Eviden and AllWayTon partner to bring the first triple-mode FRMCS/5G P/GSM-R smartphones to railway industry

Press Release

Eviden and AllWayTon partner to bring the first triple-mode FRMCS/5G P/GSM-R smartphones to railway industry

The solution combines Eviden's MCX technology with AllWayTon's railway smartphones to support the transition from aging GSM-R to FRMCS, the next-generation railway communications

Paris, France - September 22, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces an exclusive partnership with AllWayTon Technology, to deliver the first triple-mode FRMCS/5G P/GSM-R smartphone on the market.

The new smartphones combine AllWayTon's triple-mode device with Eviden's MCX Client, a mission-critical communications application that enables secure push-to-talk, data and video services. Railway professionals can from now on access existing GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communications Railway) communications and next-generation FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System) services through a single device, while also supporting connectivity over public 5G mobile networks.

GSM-R remains central to railway communications, but infrastructure managers and railway operators are preparing for its gradual replacement to FRMCS. Based on 5G and MCX technologies, FRMCS is the next-generation railway communications system as specified by the UIC (International Union of Railways) designed to provide secure, high-capacity, mission-critical voice, video and data communications.

Supporting a controlled transition to FRMCS

By enabling GSM-R and FRMCS on a single smartphone, Eviden and AllWayTon allow railway organizations to introduce new services progressively while maintaining access to existing operational communications smoothly.

Combining complementary hardware and software expertise

The collaboration combines Eviden's experience in mission-critical railway communications with AllWayTon's expertise in professional GSM-R mobile devices design and manufacturing supplying the global railway markets.

Eviden's MCX Client is part of the Lifelink MCX Connect portfolio, which includes servers and clients, interworking functions, dispatcher, voice cab radio, TOBA and recording systems, and railway applications.

As a solution provider and systems integrator, Eviden supports railway organizations in managing integration, interoperability, service continuity and cybersecurity throughout their transition from GSM-R to FRMCS.

Christian Heinrich, head of critical national infrastructure of Eviden, Atos Group, said: "Railway organizations need to introduce FRMCS progressively while maintaining reliable access to their existing GSM-R communications. Combining AllWayTon's triple-mode smartphone with Eviden's MCX technology will give users a practical way to access both environments through a single device during this critical transition phase."

Fenzhi Ding, CEO of AllWayTon Co., Ltd, said: "By combining AllWayTon's expertise in professional railway smartphones with Eviden's mission-critical communications technology, we are delivering a field-ready solution, fit for deployment across international railway markets."

The AllWayTon smartphones powered with Eviden's MCX Client are now available for sell and will be showcased at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin, from 22 to 25 September, on the Eviden booth in Hall 4.1, Stand 570, and the AllWayTon booth in Hall 7.1b, Stand 255

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

About AllWayTon Co., Ltd.

AllWayTon Co., Ltd. is a specialist provider of railway wireless communication technologies. The company designs and develops GSM-R and 5G-R communication terminals, onboard communication equipment, communication modules, IoT devices, and related software solutions for railway operators and infrastructure managers. Its products support safe, reliable, and mission-critical railway operations and are deployed across more than 30 countries worldwide.

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