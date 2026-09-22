Broad Arrow Auctions: Ultra-Eare MCA Centenaire, Monaco's First Supercar, Offered At Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction

Monte Carlo Automotive (MCA) Centenaire was the first road car with a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and is powered by a 5.2-litre V12 from the Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV | This example of Monaco's first supercar, created in partnership with Lamborghini, is the first of just five Centenaire models produced | Originally retained by the Lamborghini factory and displayed at Rétromobile 2007, the Centenaire is now eligible for many prestigious concours events | Offered for sale at Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction on 9 October 2026 in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), reveals an ultra-rare 1990 MCA Centenaire, the first of just five supercars produced by the Monaco-based manufacturer, for sale at the second annual Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction, taking place at the Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium on 9 October in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

1990 MCA Centenaire - Estimate: €900.000 - €1.200.000

Boutique Monaco manufacturer, Monte Carlo Automotive, was founded in 1985 by former Formula 2 and CART driver, Fulvio-Maria Ballabio, who hired an extraordinary collection of Italian motorsport talent to realise his vision. The operation was led by technical director Carlo Chiti, an engineer with ties to both Scuderia Ferrari and Autodelta, along with former Alfa Romeo Sporting Director, Perluigi Corbari, Formula 1 specialist, Marcel Zunnino, and former Formula 1 driver and constructor, Guglielmo Bellasi.??

Unveiled in 1990, the MCA Centenaire was the world's first road-going supercar with a carbon fibre chassis, and was the first supercar built in Monaco. Coinciding with the centenary of the Automobile Club de Monaco, it was named the Centenaire and was presented to Prince Albert II, whose support helped establish the Centenaire as the Principality's homegrown supercar.

"It is an honour to present this piece of French supercar history," says Jean-Louis Baldanza, Consignment Consultant at Broad Arrow Auctions. "Offered from the same collection as the Lamborghini Pregunta concept car sold at our 2025 Zoute Concours Auction, this car has been exceptionally well cared for by its knowledgeable and fastidious owner and is now ready to be shown to the world."

Only five Centenaires were produced between 1990 and 1992, each powered by a Lamborghini-supplied V12 as used in the Countach 5000 QV. The following year, two examples were further developed for trials for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where they reportedly reached 354 km/h on the Mulsanne Straight.

This 1990 MCA Centenaire is the very first example produced and is thus the first road-going production car fitted with a carbon fibre chassis. This example was the sole Centenaire originally finished in Ivory White and was complemented by a stunning red leather interior, a combination crafted to represent the national colours of the Principality of Monaco. It is one of the original three examples that contains the robust 5.2-litre V12 from the Countach 5000 QV, producing 455 horsepower fed through a ZF six-speed manual transmission

An accompanying letter by MCA representative, Matteo Ramello, confirms that this car was the original chassis, explaining that the car was the first example produced and was initially used for development, testing and presentation purposes. Once these responsibilities were completed, the car was redesignated EL0002 and was held in Lamborghini's factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese for approximately ten years before it was gifted to company founder Fulvio Ballabio in the early 2000s

Refinished in blue, circa 2007, the car was notably displayed at Rétromobile that year alongside the Lamborghini Pregunta concept, another unique collaboration famously offered by Broad Arrow at their inaugural 2025 Zoute Concours Auction and graciously offered by the very same seller.

This example was acquired by the consignor in France in 2014. Approximately two years later, the Centenaire's bodywork was restored, whereupon it was refinished in correct Ivory White, with the car's red leather upholstery carefully preserved.

The 1990 MCA Centenaire is accompanied by a vast history file, including MCA correspondence and press documentation, period photos of the car in the Lamborghini factory and at Rétromobile, and even a copy of the contract between Automobili Lamborghini and Fulvio Ballabio for the supply of Lamborghini's engines.

"Today's collector demands exclusivity and this car is unrivalled in that regard," says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments for Belgium and The Netherlands at Broad Arrow Auctions. "Our 2026 Zoute Concours Auction offers a fabulous selection of classic and contemporary collector cars, curated to delight those attending the Zoute Grand Prix Speed Week. Every lot is truly remarkable, but If you want to own a supercar that nobody else has, the MCA Centenaire is it."

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to discuss their requirements with a Broad Arrow car specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or at +44-2045-920-16.

Further details and images available on request.

Media accreditation for the 2026 Zoute Concours Auction is now open.

Ends.

Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

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Attachments

The incredibly rare 1990 Monte Carlo Automotive Centenaire to be offered at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist, Belgium.

The 1990 Monte Carlo Automotive Centenaire, Monaco's first supercar, set to be offered at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com