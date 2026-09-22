

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 180.83 against the euro and 210.90 against the pound, from early highs of 180.38 and 210.33, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day lows of 157.76 and 112.47 from early highs of 157.27 and 112.10, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to more than a 2-week low of 192.28 from an early high of 191.63.



The yen edged down to 112.22 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 111.82.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 217.00 against the pound, 161.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the loonie, 197.00 against the franc and 114.00 against the aussie.



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