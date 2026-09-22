Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) (OTCQB: WAUXF) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Owen Greenberger as Vice-President of Exploration, strengthening the Company's technical leadership as it advances its district discovery strategy across its Victorian precious and critical minerals portfolio.

Owen Greenberger brings nearly two decades of Australian exploration experience, including approximately eight years at the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, where he was part of the geological team associated with the discovery and advancement of the Lower Phoenix orogenic gold system, including the Swan and Eagle orebodies. Owen went on to senior exploration leadership roles at the Morning Star mine and with Kirkland Lake Gold, evaluating and prioritizing opportunities across more than 1,600 square kilometres and budgeting more than $30 million in exploration expenditure.

Owen has also held executive responsibility for joint venture management, staffing and financial management, board and stakeholder engagement, Indigenous land access agreements, ASX reporting, and capital raising and investor relations. His experience extends beyond orogenic gold to antimony-bearing, porphyry and VMS systems, supported by regional targeting, target ranking and exploration program development across large land positions. This breadth is directly aligned with Walhalla's strategy to systematically evaluate the precious and critical mineral potential across its broader portfolio.

Appointment Highlights

District-Scale Exploration Leadership : Extensive experience evaluating and prioritizing large, multi-mineral portfolios across gold, antimony, porphyry and other mineral systems, directly aligned with Walhalla's district-scale exploration strategy.

: Extensive experience evaluating and prioritizing large, multi-mineral portfolios across gold, antimony, porphyry and other mineral systems, directly aligned with Walhalla's district-scale exploration strategy. Proven Victorian Discovery Experience : Approximately eight years at Fosterville, including participation in the lower geological team involved in the discovery of the Lower Phoenix system, including the Swan and Eagle orebodies at depth.

: Approximately eight years at Fosterville, including participation in the lower geological team involved in the discovery of the Lower Phoenix system, including the Swan and Eagle orebodies at depth. Discovery, Resource Growth & Capital Allocation: As Geology & Exploration Manager with Kirkland Lake Gold, Mr. Greenberger managed exploration across more than 1,600 km2, including the assessment and prioritization of more than $30 million in exploration expenditure, alongside successful discovery and resource growth.

Steve Jukes, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "Owen's track record speaks directly to what we are building at Walhalla. He brings deep Victorian orogenic gold and critical minerals exploration experience, was part of the geological team during an important period of discovery at Fosterville and subsequently demonstrated his ability to lead large-scale exploration programs, prioritize targets and allocate significant exploration capital at Kirkland Lake Gold.

Importantly, Owen's experience extends beyond a single commodity or deposit style. Walhalla has a district-scale Victorian land position with precious and critical mineral potential. Our objective is to systematically evaluate that broader opportunity, develop our geological understanding, identify the highest-priority targets and deploy exploration capital where we believe it can have the greatest impact.

Owen brings the senior geological judgement, regional targeting experience and exploration leadership required to help us execute that strategy. His appointment strengthens our technical leadership on the ground in Victoria and represents an important step in advancing Walhalla's next phase and we are delighted to have Owen as part of our executive team."

Advancing District-Scale Victorian Opportunity

Mr. Greenberger's appointment comes as Walhalla continues to build the technical and corporate capabilities required to systematically evaluate and advance its district-scale Victorian portfolio and its precious and critical mineral potential.

Since becoming an independent company, Walhalla has been consolidating and reviewing the extensive historical geological and exploration information associated with its portfolio and developing a disciplined framework to evaluate and prioritize opportunities across the broader land position.

About the Walhalla Gold Project

The Company owns the Walhalla Gold Project, located in the state of Victoria, which is a district-scale project consisting of 1,230 km2 of concessions. Cohen's Reef is one of the largest and most productive gold-bearing quartz reefs ever discovered in Victoria and the Company's early exploration will target the identification of potential repeat structures nearby old developments. In addition to multiple areas with past historic production such as Cohen's Reef, the Walhalla Gold Project contains high-priority greenfield targets such as Pinnacles where extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted, accessible, and ready for immediate drilling.

On behalf of the Company

Steve Jukes, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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