Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) (OTCQB: WAUXF) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") announces the passing of Director Jamie Burns.

Mr. Burns was a valuable member of the Board.

His contributions to the Company are sincerely appreciated by the Board and Management. His strong business acumen, mentorship of many and leadership will be remembered by all who dealt with him during his illustrious career that spanned multiple major financial firms, private sector businesses and public service.

A leader in so many ways, he will be greatly missed.

On behalf of the Company

Steve Jukes, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309276

Source: Walhalla Gold Corp.