Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) (OTCQB: WAUXF) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective of opening of trading on July 28, 2026, Walhalla Gold's common shares will be quoted on the OTCQB Market under the new stock symbol WAUXF.

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the United States. The listing marks an important step in expanding the Walhalla Gold's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Information relating to Walhalla Gold, as well as real-rime price quotes, will be available on the OTC Markets website. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial- and development-stage companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About the Walhalla Gold Project

The Company owns the Walhalla Gold Project, located in the state of Victoria, which is a district-scale project consisting of 1,230 sqkm2 of concessions. Cohens Reef is one of the largest and most productive gold-bearing quartz reefs ever discovered in Victoria and the Company's early exploration will target the identification of potential repeat structures nearby old developments. In addition to multiple areas with past historic production such as Cohens Reef, the Walhalla Gold Project contains high-priority greenfield targets such as Pinnacles where extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted, accessible, and ready for immediate drilling.

On behalf of the Company

Steven Jukes, CEO and Director of the Company

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306846

Source: Walhalla Gold Corp.