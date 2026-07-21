Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mining executive Steve Jukes as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

Steve Jukes is an internationally recognized mining executive with more than 25 years of experience leading the evaluation, development and delivery of precious, base and critical minerals projects across Australia, Canada, South America and Asia. His expertise spans the full mining project lifecycle, from exploration and resource definition through feasibility, project financing, construction, commissioning and commercial operations.

Mr. Jukes has held executive leadership roles across the global mining industry, advising boards, investors and management teams on project strategy, development, capital allocation and financing. He has successfully led numerous bankable feasibility studies and financing mandates, advancing mining projects from early-stage discovery through to production. His experience includes delivering large-scale mining projects and supporting the growth and development of major international mining companies through strategic advisory, technical leadership and project execution expertise.

Mr. Jukes is the founding and former Managing Director and CEO of JukesTodd, an international mining advisory and project development firm established to provide specialist expertise in the evaluation, development and delivery of mining projects. Under his leadership, JukesTodd grew into a globally recognized advisory business supporting major mining companies including Newmont, Gold Fields, Rio Tinto and SSR Mining. The firm was involved in delivering large and complex mining projects across multiple commodities and jurisdictions, providing expertise across project development, feasibility, engineering, execution and operational readiness. Following the firm's acquisition by Turner & Townsend, he was appointed Australia/New Zealand Head of Energy & Natural Resources before becoming Global Head of Mining & Minerals, leading the company's worldwide mining practice.

Prior to JukesTodd, Mr. Jukes held senior technical and project leadership roles across the mining industry, gaining extensive experience in the development and delivery of major resource projects and working with leading mining organizations around the world. His career has focused on successfully moving projects from concept through feasibility, financing, construction and operations, while also providing strategic support to major mining companies undertaking significant capital investments.

His project experience includes leadership roles on major copper, gold, silver, tin, tungsten and critical minerals developments, including Winu (Australia), Gibraltar and Moose River (Canada), Cerro Verde (Peru), Çöpler (Türkiye) and Sepon (Laos), working with leading mining companies including Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, MMG, Taseko Mines and OZ Minerals.

Mr. Jukes currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Dover Castle Metals Ltd and as a Board Member of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC). He is a qualified Mechanical Engineer whose technical background complements more than two decades of executive leadership, project delivery and corporate governance in the international mining sector.

As a result of Mr. Jukes' appointment, Mick Carew has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and will remain a director of the Company. In connection with these changes, the board has approved the grant of 6,000,000 restricted share units to the Company's management and directors, of which 50% will vest in twelve months, 25% will vest in eighteen months and 25% will vest in twenty four months, and will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About the Walhalla Gold Project

The Company owns the Walhalla Gold Project, located in the state of Victoria, which is a district-scale project consisting of 1,230 sqkm2 of concessions. Cohen's Reef is one of the largest and most productive gold-bearing quartz reefs ever discovered in Victoria and the Company's early exploration will target the identification of potential repeat structures nearby old developments. In addition to multiple areas with past historic production such as Cohen's Reef, the Walhalla Gold Project contains high-priority greenfield targets such as Pinnacles where extensive soil geochemistry has highlighted a 400m x 1,100m gold mineralized aplitic dyke which contains disseminated sulphides and outcrops at surface. The Pinnacles target is fully permitted, accessible, and ready for immediate drilling.

On behalf of the Company

Michael Carew, Director of the Company

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305917

Source: Walhalla Gold Corp.