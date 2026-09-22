

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Denmark remained slightly more pessimistic in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index weakened to -13.7 in September from a 6-month high of -13.1 in the previous month.



Among components, the opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned negative, with the respective index falling to -3.7 from 0.4 in August.



Meanwhile, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months improved in September, and the respective index rose to -19.2 from -20.6. The index measuring past general economic conditions in Denmark increased somewhat to -22.5 from -22.7.



Consumers expect prices to increase at almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.



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