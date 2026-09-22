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RE

WKN: A2DUX2 | ISIN: SE0009920994 | Ticker-Symbol: 7VL
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
0,037 Euro
-26,80 % -0,013
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REALFICTION HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REALFICTION HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 10:45 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Realfiction Holding AB: Founders, Head of R&D and CFO intend to invest approximately SEK 700,000 in Realfiction's proposed Rights Issue

Realfiction Holding AB ("Realfiction" or the "Company") announces that the Company's founders, Head of R&D and CFO intend to subscribe for shares for an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 700,000 in the proposed Rights Issue, subject to the final terms of the Rights Issue.

Head of R&D, Steen Iversen, intends to subscribe for approximately SEK 250,000, while founders Clas Dyrholm and Peter Simonsen and CFO Torben Okkels each intend to subscribe for approximately SEK 150,000.

This reflects the individuals' continued commitment to Realfiction and the potential of the Company's Directional Pixel Technology ("DPT").

"We remain committed to Realfiction and the potential of DPT. Important technical and commercial milestones remain ahead of us, and we want to participate personally in the Rights Issue and invest alongside our shareholders as we work towards achieving them," says Clas Dyrholm, CEO of Realfiction.

Further information regarding the final terms of the proposed Rights Issue will be announced in accordance with the previously communicated timetable.

For more information about Realfiction Holding AB, please contact:
Clas Dyrholm, founder and CEO
Telephone: +45 25 22 32 81
Email: clas@realfiction.com
www.realfiction.com

Certified Adviser
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted via ca@mangold.se or +46 8 503 015 50.

About Realfiction Holding AB
Founded in Denmark in 2008, Realfiction is a provider of cutting-edge 3D display technologies designed for tomorrow's needs, featuring technological breakthroughs with its Directional Pixel Technology for LCD, OLED and microLED. These technologies support a wide range of use cases, including enhancing driving safety, medical imaging, immersive gaming and entertainment, digital signage, as well as applications in architecture, engineering, and design. The Company offers a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio tailored for OEMs and Tier-1 partners involved in developing and marketing displays for markets and industries requiring high-resolution multistereoscopic displays. All technologies are ready for licensing, and Realfiction is actively pursuing commercial licensing agreements and partnerships to pave the way to mass production. Realfiction's IP portfolio comprises 15 patent families and registered trademarks, including patent applications filed in multiple countries. Realfiction Holding AB's shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North under the symbol "REALFI", with the share's ISIN code being SE0009920994.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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